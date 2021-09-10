But it was also temporary. The days and weeks that followed were some of the most alienating and enraging of my life. Not only had my country been harmed, but this horror was followed by a string of traumas: the war in Afghanistan, the Patriot Act, the FBI visit to my house, being randomly selected for secondary screening every time I traveled, the micro assault at Target, news of targeted violence against mosques and Islamic schools and the run up to the Iraq War.