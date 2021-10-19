But the U.K.‘s withdrawal from the European Union has returned the border to the center of politics. Under the “Northern Ireland protocol” negotiated between the U.K. and the EU, Northern Ireland remains aligned with the EU’s single market in order to avoid a “hard border” on the island of Ireland. However, this means that some goods coming from other parts of the U.K. will have to be inspected upon entry in Northern Ireland. In effect, the Johnson government devised an “Irish Sea border” in order to keep the land border open, but that idea has angered unionists who see it as dividing Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K.