There was something so intellectually and spiritually generous in the man. Many times, he would say to me, “Jeffrey, you might be right. I don’t know. I just don’t know.” That is called intellectual humility. You never thought that he was about to string you up for your beliefs or not return your calls or texts or avoid you at a professional dinner. He would not laugh at you or belittle you. He would never engage in name-calling. He was who he was, and he loved you for who you were, as well.