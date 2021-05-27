That was a small mistake, just an oopsie. NBD. But then in the sermon this weekend the senior pastor, Brian Tome, mentioned a major error the church had made in its growing pains through the years. He said it had sponsored an AIDS center in South Africa but had to change its focus because of some problem with the government there. This was briefly mentioned, kinda in the manner of “Who knew? Well, our hearts were in the right place and we learned from that mistake and moved forward with a different kind of ministry in South Africa!”