As a child, Malik said she dreamed of being a journalist. Yet, as with many immigrant families on both sides of the Atlantic, her parents encouraged only three potential career paths: medicine, law, or engineering. As she dutifully earned her law degree, she was shocked to find her younger siblings still facing the racism she had faced as a school girl almost a generation earlier. She found their experience and hers differed sharply from British self-conceptions of a multicultural democracy. On a whim she wrote an op-ed to The Guardian, a London newspaper. She never expected to hear back from them but found crafting the piece cathartic.