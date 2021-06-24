Lentz, one of several pastors GQ Magazine once described as “hypepriests” for their fashionable attire and celebrity congregants, was perhaps best known for baptizing Justin Bieber in NBA player Tyson Chandler’s bathtub. But since Lentz’s firing and subsequent move to California with his wife and children, he has been little heard from, and Hillsong has portrayed his pastorate as a one-time mistake.