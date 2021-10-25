Seven respondents said that Indigenous people should have the right to refuse infrastructure construction on land they deem sacred and another seven said “it depends,” as opposed to just one who said they shouldn’t. Such a right might seem to be recognized by the 1978 American Indian Religious Freedom Act; however, in 1998 the Supreme Court found otherwise, ruling that the act contains no judicially enforceable rights in a case involving a portion of a National Forest that has traditionally been used for religious purposes by three tribes in northwestern California.