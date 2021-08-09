When asked to postulate about the future of abortion in the United States, white evangelicals seem to believe it’s very unlikely abortion will ever be made completely illegal in the United States. Just 11% of white evangelicals said it was very likely to happen in their lifetimes. By contrast, nearly three times as many (32%) said it was not at all likely that abortion would be made illegal in their lifetime. Thus, it’s fair to assume that many white evangelicals have come to believe abortion is a dead-end issue and that there will not be major shifts in policy surrounding abortion in the near future.