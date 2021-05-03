He left Germany (en-route) for the United States in October 1938. So he’s gone by Kristallnacht (the Night of Broken Glass on November 1938). But he lost his mother and three sisters in the Holocaust. What’s remarkable about Heschel is that he had every right to be angry and vengeful about what had happened to him, personally being forced to leave his homeland, Poland. Yet when you read his writings it’s always filled with hope, awe and wonder at how God is still active and alive. A number of Jews wondered if God had abandoned them during the Holocaust. He’s convinced this is a chance for humanity to step up. (He said) ‘Don’t blame God for this.’