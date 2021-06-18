When a proposal to draft a document on the Eucharist was put on the agenda for the USCCB’s June meeting, Cardinal Luis Ladaria, the prefect for the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, sent a letter to USCCB President Jose Gomez, the Archbishop of Los Angeles, urging the conference to tap the brakes on the Eucharist discussion. The head of the Vatican’s doctrinal watchdog argued the effort could suggest abortion and euthanasia are “the only grave matters of Catholic moral and social teaching that demand the fullest level of accountability on the part of Catholics” — a notion he called “misleading.”