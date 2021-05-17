Some of the plasterboard windows that were destroyed by the Israelis date back in their design to the first Umayyad period in the 7th century. Only two months ago, similar windows were put in place by craftsmen who had been working on their restoration since 2014. Other historic decorations are still awaiting restoration from the 1969 fire. This painstaking restoration has taken the Hashemite restoration team years and cost millions. We have only recently completed restoring doors and windows that were broken when Israelis stormed Al-Aqsa in 2010.