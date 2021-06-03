In many parts of the world, Christians have had to resist an entirely different kind of captivity — namely, the governmental erasure of their public witness. Because of this, many majority-world Christians have often been wary of thinking their hope could rest too strongly in political institutions or political leaders. At the same time, suffering and injustice are often so present and tangible that withdrawal from culture is equally impossible. The result is a public witness that relies on the Spirit and is free in its utter devotion to Jesus. This is a witness North Americans, so hungry for meaning and purpose, have found lacking in many expressions of evangelicalism found in our region of the world. The good news is we can reclaim this if we are willing to learn from churches in the majority world.