While noting widespread support for COVID-19 vaccination among the Catholic hierarchy, Broglio pointed to concerns raised in some Catholic circles about the use by vaccine manufacturers of cells originally derived from tissue from an aborted fetus in the 1970s and 1980s. Broglio acknowledged the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and Vatican officials have published statements concluding that it is morally acceptable for Catholics to take the vaccines in a pandemic. Even so, the archbishop insisted, freedom of conscience remains paramount.