After completing summer school, he enrolled at Jarvis Christian College in Texas, a historically Black school affiliated with the Disciples of Christ. There he played on the basketball team and studied with the goal of becoming a minister. But he fell in with the wrong crowd, he has said, began drinking and partying and often found himself in violent altercations. It was during one of these drunken brawls that he was assaulted, beaten with a shovel and shot in the back.