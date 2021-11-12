A spokesperson for Church Militant told Religion News Service the rally, known as the “Enough Is Enough” gathering, is meant to “provide a venue and voice for 100s of thousands of victims of the bishops’ abuse (physical, financial, spiritual, liturgical and doctrinal).” According to the Associated Press, Yiannopoulos testified that he wanted to speak at the event because he is a survivor of sexual abuse by a priest and wants to encourage others to “confront the enablers and abusers.”