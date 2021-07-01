Abortion in the vast majority of cases, in no uncertain terms, is forbidden by Halakha, or Jewish law. The Talmud, for example, permits the Sabbath to be violated — something only permitted in cases of saving a life — to save a fetus. Maimonides’ teaching in “The Laws of Murder and the Preservation of Life” permits abortion only if the life of the mother is endangered by the fetus, which then has the status of a “pursuer”: a person who mortally threatens another and who thus can be killed.