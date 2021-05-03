“One component of the festival’s timing is the position of Jupiter in the zodiac,” said James Lochtefeld, a professor of religion at Carthage College who has written extensively on Hindu pilgrimages. “If Jupiter’s revolution around the sun was exactly 12 years, the festival timing would never vary. But since it is actually 11.86 years, during each successive 12-year cycle Jupiter moves a little further into the sign,” he said. About once a century, as in this year, the festival takes place only 11 years after the last.