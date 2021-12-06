Food programs in other parts of the country have also innovated or expanded programs during the pandemic. In Washington, D.C., a food pantry run by the Father McKenna Center recently began partnering with a nearby predominantly Black Baptist church to deliver food to a group of seniors in the church, while in rural Stearns, Kentucky, the Lord’s Cafe, a free restaurant run by the small congregation at Crossroads Community Baptist Church, overcame supply-chain headaches and rising inflation to serve more than 1,500 meals to its community for Thanksgiving. The cafe, which has served free sit-down lunches three days a week for years, also moved to a drive-thru model during COVID, Grant Hasty, pastor of Crossroads Church, told Religion News Service.