Not to worry, Reform Jews know how to reform! Responding thoughtfully to the times is the very hallmark of our movement. This is our raison d’être, our founding principle, our heart. The thesaurus is replete with synonyms sporting our denomination’s favorite prefix: reimagine, reconfigure and rearrange, to name a few. But when it comes to in-person, at-capacity services, some uses of “re” are not in the cards this season: revert, return and resume.