The letter came the same day lawmakers convened the first Senate hearing since 2014 to examine the possibility of making a large portion of the nation’s capital the 51st state. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser testified at the nearly three-hour hearing and later tweeted an image of herself being sworn in with the caption: “Prayerfully, I will be the last DC mayor who needs to demand what is our birthright, and what is owed to us as taxpayers—full citizenship and full democracy.”