“The sanctity of human life comes from what God does for us in creating, redeeming and calling every human being from the moment of fertilization,” he said in an interview. “The Scriptures are clear, and the gospel of Jesus Christ that outlines God’s grace for us identifies every human being as precious — not because of something that we do or some capacity that we have, but simply because the way that God loves us and he shows that love to every human being from the very beginning.”