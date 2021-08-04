Featured speakers also include pastors from across the country: Brittany Jones, who with her husband, Travis, started Motivation Church in Richmond, Virginia, known for its ethnic and racial diversity; Aaron Burke, who with his wife Katie, started Radiant Church in Tampa, Florida, which now has five locations; Waleska Ramos-Orellana, who leads the family-based Casa de Amor y Fe in Lakeland, Florida, with her husband, Roberto; and Greg Ford, who with his wife, Shaylyn, moved to Columbus, Ohio, and in 2010 started One Church, which has continued to expand, according to the conference website.