Today, Durga, in all her forms, accompanies me on my life’s journey through its joys and travails, much as she did for my mother. In gazing upon her, I’m also reminded at once of the innumerable stories, folklore and legends that have been part of my life. Perhaps there is a reason in India, the culture where she originated, that the goddess is celebrated not in her parts, but as a whole — one festival of nine days, recognizing her different forms.