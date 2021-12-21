Trump still owns this turf because earnest Christians like Mike Pence, as damaged as they are by their association with Trump, have a hard time stooping to his level of shamelessness. But he also is the only figure with the political skill to weave together the perfect amount of casual racism and antisemitism, the degradation of religious and political norms and institutions, and the right mix of anti-elite cultural grievance — all while making his coalition more racially diverse than the two previous Republican presidential nominees’.