Francis, while affirming the church’s opposition to abortion — he recently described abortion as “hiring a hit man” — has attempted to defuse the Communion debate. The president’s account of the pope’s reassurance constitutes the pontiff’s strongest statement on the matter. On his flight back from an apostolic visit to Hungary and Slovakia in mid-September, he said that he has “never denied the Eucharist to anyone” and that the sacrament should not be treated as “a prize for the perfect.”