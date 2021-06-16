(Interestingly, although the Catholic Church forbids women from becoming priests, it does allow them to preach, as long as their talk is not a homily. These are the kind of canonical distinctions Catholics thrive on. A homily is defined as a sermon given by a priest at Mass after the reading of the Gospel. Laymen and women cannot give homilies. However, they can give “reflections” on the readings, a legal loophole big enough for a smart pastor to drive a truck through.)