Most of us in America have easy access to art, music and literature — both works of great truth, goodness and beauty, as well as false imitations. It is easy for us to forget how much sacrifice is required to truly experience what real beauty invites us to. Whatever is easily consumed — without effort or thought or cost — is rarely the real thing. What soothes, mollifies and rouses not a second thought is cheap and sentimental — and our desire for it is an indictment of the deformity of our souls.