On one such occasion, I arrived and found a banner outside the auditorium. The speaker preceding me was none other than Spong. I went in and found a seat next to his wife. She recognized me from the photo on the display. John was his usual magnificent self. When after his presentation he came and sat with me and my wife, I found him to be as gregarious and affable, as open to conversation with a stranger as you would ever want or hope a person to be.