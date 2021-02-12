What’s the genesis of this project?

Gates: I wanted to tell the story of the Black church because it’s the oldest, most continuous and most important institution in the history of the African American people. It functioned almost as a laboratory out of which the African American people and African American culture were created. It’s where our ancestors learned to read and write. It’s where they learned to worship a liberating God.

Why is this history relevant now?

Gates: This series is about stories of grace and resilience. Struggle and redemption. Hope and healing. When we were making this film, we had no idea that these themes would be so desperately needed in our society, in our world, given all that we’ve lost and endured in 2020.

We wanted to make a series about the sheer transcendent power of belief. And the affect I was trying to create is this: When I go to church at about 10 o’clock, it’s packed with working-class people, middle-class people and upper-middle-class people. I’m sure if you took a survey, many are agnostic or atheist — some are believers — but they go to church anyway.

And why do they go? They go for the preaching, the music, the frenzy. And most importantly, for the feeling that it generates. I liken it to the feeling of being wrapped in a warm blanket on a cold and frigid night.

The heritage is being reflected when the preacher is doing his or her thing. When we’re singing the old songs together and stomping in our feet. When the minister hits the point, we all clap and laugh. We know that we are keeping in line a tradition that is hundreds of years old. And that is what I wanted to celebrate — that blanket of comfort and warmth that you can only feel the presence of in the Black church.

With technological advances such as ministers being able to live-stream to thousands of people, do you think folks are missing out these sacred moments that come with in-person communion?

Gates: What you can’t get is the call-and-response, which is fundamental aspect of the Black church. You can’t replicate that effect through Zoom. But the sermon is still powerful. And I think that the most powerful of the ministers like Otis Moss Jr., Calvin Butts, Yvette Flunder, Bishop Vashti McKenzie — they have adapted and they have the power. T.D. Jakes, oh my God. T.D. Jakes can rattle the computer. He makes the iPad say “Amen!”

Absolutely. So the Black church has managed to be both a safe haven for its members as well as a target for racist violence. How do you think leaders have been able to balance these two dynamics?

Holman: I think it’s really about why we are gathering, which is a higher power. It’s comforting. But to have a place that you do consider a safe place to get hit tragically, like Mother Emanuel, it can shatter you. But we went there to film and I think, if anything, it showed the resilience of the institution and of the people who are members of that institution. Regardless of what we are faced with, whatever joys and pains that may come our way, these spaces continue to be resilient.

Can you describe the energy that you felt filming in Mother Emanuel?

Holman: Skip had actually filmed there before but it was my first time as well as my other directors’. We didn’t know what to expect. But when we got there, it was just a peace. They had a beautiful marker for those who were killed and it was like, we press on. And also knowing the backstory of this institution — how it was built, why it was rebuilt. It was incredible being in this huge historical marker. And it’s beautiful too. The church is stunning.

So many young Black people are choosing to live spiritual lives rather than practicing organized religion. How do you think that impacts the Black church?

Holman: I think just that word “organized” sounds strict and stringent. A lot of the rules and regulations feel like constraints to a younger generation. And a lot of the older people who are running some of these churches are kind of stuck in tradition. Anything new and fresh seems too worldly or doesn’t seem like it’s honoring or respectful to traditions that the church has had for years after years. And there are churches that are so young that they don’t have the elders and the wisdom that you get from your older generations. So I think it’s really just a lack of people opening up and saying maybe there’s a middle ground where we can meet. In a sense, both are missing out on an incredibly rich growth experience through faith and community.

What did you learn as you were working on this project that surprised you the most?

Gates: One of the big revelations of this series is that scholars have now established that between 8 and 20 percent of the Africans who came to the new world in the slave trade were practicing Muslims. Islam reached West Africa in the 10th century and was widespread by the 12th century. That was a huge surprise to me.

Based on the people you’ve interviewed, how do you envision the future of the Black church?