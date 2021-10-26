There were definitely people for whom this was political. There was a strong faction that did use the shooting as an opportunity to push for stronger gun laws. The City Council passed such a law but they knew it would be overturned because gun laws in Pennsylvania are state law. There have also been residents who had been very vocal about not wanting the alleged killer to get the death penalty. In the end, if the people who were a bit more quietist ended up having more sway that’s because they were a slight majority among the survivor community of those killed. It wasn’t evidence of greater conservatism than, say, in the Parkland community, but evidence that the victims were an older group of people. The survivors were also older. There was a more measured sense of how to balance the internal needs of the community with a desire to create external change.