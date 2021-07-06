“Courage is what’s needed, when an abuser in your congregation is being confronted,” said Officer Bill Stanley of the Cocoa Beach Police Department and an ordained minister. “As a former pastor, I know how these dynamics unfold. The buddy of the abuser will also happen to be on your personnel committee, or chairing the finance committee, and might say, ‘Hey Pastor, seems like maybe we could just find a way to avoid any kind of ugliness, don’t you think?’”