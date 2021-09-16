On a day-to-day basis, especially here in the United States, where the closest Jain temple is 25 miles from my home in Boston, the place of my practice of the Jain philosophy is my kitchen. This is fitting, as dietary practices are one of the main ways to advance in the practice of nonviolence. Killing of animals would be absolutely unethical but even in the case of plants that are considered sentient beings, Jains would consider what would be considered lesser violence.