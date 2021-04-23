The cannon was once known as the “Al Hajjah Fatima” after a story, possibly apocryphal, involving the daughter of Khedive Ismail Pasha, who ruled Egypt in the mid-19th century. The princess asked that the firing of the cannon take place during Ramadan as a public service to the people in Cairo.

Story continues below advertisement

The location of the cannon has been altered over the years, and the original cannon has long since been replaced. The current cannon is a German-made Krupp cannon forged in 1871 was made available this year by Egyptian authorities. The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities removed debris and rust which had prevented the cannon from firing in a month long cleaning process.

Advertisement

The 15th century Mameluke Sultan Kho Shoqdum is commonly credited with starting the practice – by accident. When the sultan test-fired a cannon, test-fired around sunset, many Cairines mistook it as a public service announcement regarding the end of the day’s fasting period. Other traditions suggest the practice may have been started in the Ottoman Empire.

The practice of shooting a cannon to mark the end of the fasting spread rapidly, if not haphazardly, as cannons became more readily available in the 19the century. Today the practice can be found across the Arab world and even further afield, including Bangladesh and South East Asia.

Story continues below advertisement

While Ramadan cannons were once fired strictly for time-keeping purposes its role, today is far more ceremonial. In the United Arab Emirates, the firing of the cannon in Dubai is a draw for tourists. The cannon’s used in UAE are of the World War II era of British manufacturer and can be heard as far as 10 km away depending on noise pollution.