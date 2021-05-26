The insistence that Israel’s government represents all Jews falsely turns criticism of the state and its government into antisemitism. More, it traps Jews into what Torah considers the worst of all sins: turning the state itself into an idol, the embodiment of God. The Psalms tell us that an idol has eyes but cannot see, ears but cannot hear, a tongue but cannot speak, legs but cannot walk to somewhere new. Its makers and worshippers become like it — dead. The followers of a living God must also speak, see, hear and change.