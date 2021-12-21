Cardinal Peter Turkson, 73, originally from Ghana, was appointed by Francis in 2016 to head the Vatican Department for Promoting Integral Human Development, charged with addressing modern-day challenges ranging from the economy to migration and the pandemic.
In recent days, reports speculated about Turkson’s resignation and some Vatican observers suggested the highest-ranking African prelate at the Vatican had fallen out of favor in the papal court. The cardinal addressed the reports in a tweet on Sunday and again during a news conference Tuesday at the Vatican.
“All assignments, appointments at the Holy See are for a five-year limit, and when the five years are up, it’s expected we place the mandate back in the hands of the Holy Father and await whether he confirms, reassigns or prolongs the appointment,” Turkson said, answering a question by Vatican reporters.
This year marks the five-year term for Turkson’s position as head of the Vatican department on Integral Human Development. Pope Francis himself heads the section within the department dedicated to migrants and refugees.
Turkson’s comments came during a news conference presenting Pope Francis’ message for the 55 World Day of Peace, which falls on Jan. 1, on the theme “Intergenerational dialogue, education and work: the tools to build a lasting peace.”
In 2009, Turkson had been appointed by then-Pope Benedict XVI to head the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace, which was later merged into the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.
The cardinal explained he has served in several positions at the Vatican for 11 years and has already presented his resignation to the pope twice. He also pointed out that this year the pope has renewed Turkson’s position on several important Vatican departments, overseeing doctrine, education, evangelization and ecumenical dialogue.
“If the Holy Father decides to let me continue, that’s what it is; if he decides to reassign me, that’s what it is. We are here to serve and support the Holy Father in his ministry,” Turkson said.
“Whether I’ll be here next year? We’ll just wait for the Holy Father to see what he wants us to do,” he added.
The cardinal had already addressed the media reports in a tweet from his verified account on Sunday, where he wrote that the pope had renewed his mandate in 2016. “Now must await new action of (the) Pope!” he wrote.
https://twitter.com/CardinalTurkson/status/1472540598964002819
On Monday, Turkson met privately with Francis, but no information has been shared about the content of their encounter.
Pope Francis has been doing some significant reorganizing and reforming of Vatican departments to address the Vatican’s budget deficit and cases of corruption and financial malfeasance. As a part of these reform efforts, the pope has called for investigations into the running and expenditures of Vatican departments.
Cardinal Blase J. Cupich of Chicago led a visitation, meaning a formal examination, of Turkson’s department. Previous visitations led to the appointment of new prefects in the Congregation for the Clergy and the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments. In both cases, the cardinal prefects had surpassed the 75-year age limit beyond which they are encouraged to retire.
More than half of the cardinal heads of Vatican departments are 75 or older.
Turkson won’t be 75 for two more years, but media reports suggest his stepping down might not be tied to age. Two members of the department for Integral Human Development have resigned recently. The former secretary, Monsignor Bruno-Marie Duffé, and the adjunct secretary, the Rev. Augusto Zampini, both resigned this year.
As the Vatican departments and congregations that make up the Roman Curia brace for changes in their leadership, a growing number of women find a new footing and authority at the Vatican. In August, Pope Francis appointed Sister Alessandra Smerilli as interim secretary of the department for Integral Human Development, the second-highest-ranking position in the department, and a member of the Vatican’s COVID-19 commission.