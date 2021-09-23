The artist visited the cathedral for the first time this week. He examined the space now covered with plywood where his work will reside and surveyed the neo-Gothic structure’s more than 200 stained-glass windows. He called fulfilling the committee’s mission “a monumental task” that will take contemplation and wrestling with history. “The challenge is now going to be: How do you create something that draws people to it, that has the capacity to elevate their conception of what it means to be here, their conception of what it means to be an American and their conception of what it means to engage with complex narratives of history that we all have some relationship with?” he said at the news conference. Just as he has worked with various art forms — from painting to sculpture to photography — Marshall said he comes to the cathedral project with exposure to a range of faiths. The Birmingham, Alabama, native attended Catholic school and a Baptist church before moving to California, where he spent time studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses, was baptized in a Church of Christ congregation, saw his mother become a Seventh-day Adventist, and worked for a time with the Nation of Islam.