Indigenous activists have also struggled to garner responses from Catholic hierarchy regarding the Doctrine of Discovery. Lucia’s proposed Vatican meeting on the topic wouldn’t even be the first: Steven Newcomb, the Shawnee/Lenape co-founder of the Indigenous Law Institute, was part of a delegation that traveled to Rome in 2016 to press the Vatican about the Doctrine of Discovery. There, Newcomb and a slate of Indigenous representatives convened a two-hour meeting on the topic with Silvano Maria Tomasi, an archbishop since elevated to cardinal who was a member of the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace (since renamed the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development).