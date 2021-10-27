The speakers also included Couy Griffin, a pastor and founder of Cowboys for Trump who has said he believes former President Donald Trump was “ordained by God.” Griffin led a prayer at the insurrection on Jan. 6 and was later arrested upon his return to the Washington, D.C., area. Clips of Griffin from the conference show him declaring participation in the insurrection as a “badge of honor,” although he insisted he did not engage in violence that day. (He also expressed frustration he and people arrested for their role in the insurrection did not receive more support from Trump.)