While the Maccabees are heroes for most contemporary Jews, they were regarded by most of their contemporaries as more like the crowds that stormed the U.S. Capitol. I hope that the perpetrators of Jan. 6 are punished, but I also realize they may come to be appreciated as having drawn attention to the needs and fears of many of our fellow citizens. It doesn’t justify what they did, but it shapes how I see them and how I hope we can recover from what they did.