I played football at Clemson (University). Those who have the closest proximity to athletes are not from Black, Latino, Asian American traditions of Christianity ... (but) conservative, white and evangelical. Those things that are in closest proximity to us oftentimes are those things that we tend to ascribe the highest value. Some of us assimilate just because that’s the space we’re in. Some of us have always existed in that space — all we know is being in spaces dominated by whiteness, and it has become our norm. So much of my assimilation was not because that was just the space that I was in, but it was because that’s the space I believed that would make me feel like I mattered.