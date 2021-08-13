Potential vaccines almost always require several years of trials to be formally approved by the government in order to gather scientific data on their effects beyond the short term. The lightning speed with which the current vaccines were approved was only possible through a special process called emergency use authorization. While we know an incredible amount about the vaccines’ effects over the last several months, we of course don’t know anything about what their effects are going to be two or three years down the road, much less what may happen in the longer term.