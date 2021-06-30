For what it’s worth, I happen to think the standard established in Casey that abortion restriction could not place “undue burden” on women makes little sense without thinking about the level of social support. Regardless, there is also obvious common ground to be had on the “demand” side of abortion as well — the need to take care of the babies who would be born to women who now choose abortion. Pro-lifers and pro-choicers should both want to help women and families be in a place to choose to have another child.