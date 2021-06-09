The BJP’s own position toward caste is interesting. The BJP is a part of a group of organizations, led by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, that are committed to reshaping India into a Hindu majoritarian state. Seeking to create a binary Hindu/non-Hindu society, the RSS has argued that socioeconomic distinctions among Hindus should be erased and it has claimed to welcome youths from various castes, including Dalits. The BJP itself has assiduously courted — and gained — Dalit voters. In the recent hotly contested elections in the state of West Bengal, the party actively reached out to members of my caste community. (The BJP eventually lost that election to the incumbent party, the secular Trinamool Congress).