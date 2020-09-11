“Being a missionary priest has always been hard, and it will forever be,” Lasarte told reporters during an online meeting Monday. “But in the various dark moments in history, the Lord always found a way.”

Lasarte, who has worked as a missionary in Angola since the 1990s, is a member of the Department of Missions at the Salesian General House in Rome. He trains and prepares Catholic missionaries to travel all over the world.

The pandemic saw a “large reduction” in the realm of missionary work, aggravating an ongoing decline in the number of vocations and priests seeking to become missionaries, Lasarte said. Although Catholicism may be waning in many Western countries, new communities are emerging in other parts of the world, including Korea, India and Vietnam.

Even in Asia, missionary work faces mounting challenges; Lasarte noted China’s authoritarian hold on the life of the faithful within its borders.

“In the past few years the situation in China has gotten much worse,” Lasarte said, adding that Beijing “looks at Catholicism and human rights with a certain preoccupation.”

China has been facing consistent criticism and outcry over its treatment of religious minorities. Starting in 2009, the country forced more than 1 million Uighur Muslims into mass detention camps, where there have been numerous reports of human rights violations.

Lasarte’s comments on religious persecution in China come at a time when Pope Francis and the Vatican are attempting to broker a deal with the up-and-coming superpower in an attempt to reconcile decade-long tensions. The deal has been criticized by those who fear that the Catholic Church will, in the name of diplomacy, be unwilling to hold China accountable for its actions.

In his experience as a missionary in Angola, Lasarte pointed out “the new colonization of China in Africa,” which has been occurring economically and politically in the country amid what he called “the silence of the world, the silence of Europe especially.”

It’s in Europe that Lasarte finds “the most preoccupying areas.” Once the home of missionary zeal and hotblooded Catholics, the Old Continent has become residence to a tepid and secularized faith, he said, with dwindling vocations and empty pews.

With more than 2 million cases of the novel coronavirus and almost 200,000 deaths related to covid-19, the illness caused by the virus, Europe has been dealt a heavy blow by the pandemic — and so has its faith. Churches, confessionals and many sacraments were banned during the months of lockdown in multiple European countries.

Speaking to the Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano, Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich said the pandemic set the Catholic Church back a decade in terms of faithful numbers and religious culture. The archbishop of Luxembourg said that Catholics in his own country “will be reduced in number” once they find that “life is very comfortable” without having to go to church.

Lasarte said that the coronavirus pandemic “has purified the church,” separating those who were “culture Catholics” attending Mass out of inertia from those who cannot live without it. The answer, the missionary said, is not in demographics.

“We don’t have to seek large numbers,” he said, “but the authenticity of the gospel.”

Like many priests coming to terms with the declining state of religion in the West, Lasarte said he finds comfort in the “few, but good” approach.

This is the not the first time the Catholic priest attempted to switch the narrative amid a global crisis. In 2017, he wrote a letter to the New York Times that, while commending the publication for shedding light on the sexual abuse crisis in the Catholic Church, asked that reporters also take an interest in the positive work done by priests and laypeople.

He was invited by Francis to attend the 2019 summit of bishops on the Amazon region at the Vatican, focused on promoting the sustainable development of its people and their habitat. There, he experienced the profound divisions underscoring the Catholic Church firsthand.

At the time, Lasarte accused bishops of clericalism and losing sight of the real needs of the faithful. Today, Salesian missionaries are hard at work trying to cure and prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus among Indigenous peoples.

Despite challenges from within and without, Lasarte said he continues to have faith that even in reduced numbers “Catholics can be a significant minority.”