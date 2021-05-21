A recent Pew survey shows a broad range of opinions even among U.S. Jews regarding the Israeli government. Only 33% of Jewish Americans overall think the country’s leadership is making a sincere effort toward a peace settlement, although an even smaller percentage — 12% — think Palestinian leadership is doing the same. Pew researchers also cited rabbis who told them their synagogues include more critics of the Israeli government than in previous years, and roughly 40% of Jews of no religion said the U.S. is too supportive of Israel (only 16% of religious Jews said the same).