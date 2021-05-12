The fact is, the SALT deduction helps only the wealthiest. According to the Tax Foundation, all but about 14% of taxpayers take the standard deduction, meaning that 86% of taxpayers do not benefit from the SALT deduction. And deductions, by their very nature, are most beneficial to wealthy people in the highest tax brackets. A $1,000 deduction is worth $100 to lower earners paying 10% of their income in taxes, but worth $350 to a person in the 35% tax bracket.