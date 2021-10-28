The question is whether such innovations are authoritative. Before VR Devotee founders Apul Nahata, John Kuruvilla and Ashwani Garg launched their app, they met with priests at local temples in Andhra Pradesh, India, to ask if such an experience would be acceptable or even possible. Though the response was largely favorable, there were concerns: What would happen to donations if temples moved into the virtual space? Who would pay for the access — users or temples?