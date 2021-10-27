Scientists (hand in glove with Big Pharma ) have been raising the stakes even higher in recent years with the rise of chimeric research on animals. Of particular interest is the development of “ humanized mice ” — mice that were apparently used in the gain-of-function viral research Fauci claims was not funded by the NIH. Here the idea was to use new biotechnology to give mice humanized lungs, intentionally infect them with increasingly dangerous viruses and see if we could find ways to treat them.