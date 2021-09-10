The performances have garnered heated counter-protests and pushback from locals in places such as Los Angeles. More recently, a concert featuring Feucht in Portland, Oregon, sparked controversy in part because of its security detail, which included people charged for their involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C. Outbreaks of violence occurred between armed far-right groups and counter-protesters in the vicinity of the event.
Feucht’s events have not shied away from politics. His previous National Mall concert, originally touted as a “finale” to his tour when it was convened in October 2020, featured discussions of abortion, the U.S. Supreme Court and a speech from Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, who would later lead the charge among lawmakers who challenged the results of the 2020 election.
This weekend’s event is also expected to include politicians: Feucht posted a photo to Instagram on Thursday (Sept. 9) of himself alongside Trump and announced in the caption that the former president would deliver an address to the gathering on Saturday via video.
“His speech and call to prayer is one YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS!!!” Feucht wrote. “He was so gracious in championing this movement and prayer and worship in America!!” Feucht then added a trio of emojis: An American flag, praying hands and hands clapping.
Trump’s appearance comes roughly a week after he helped launch a new National Faith Advisory Board, which is led by Florida pastor and onetime White House faith office head Paula White. The creation of the board further fueled speculation that Trump may be gearing up for a third presidential campaign, as it resembles a similar group of largely evangelical Christian advisers he assembled during his 2016 run.
According to Sojourners, Feucht’s upcoming event — which overlaps with the anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks — is preceded by a daylong summit on Friday at the Trump International Hotel that includes speeches from conservative religious and political leaders.
Organizers reportedly expect a maximum of 30,000 attendees for the event.