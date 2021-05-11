Palestinians in Jerusalem who are Israeli residents can travel freely, use their cars and enjoy benefits of the social welfare state. But they are missing an essential freedom that exists even in nearby Palestinian towns and cities: political rights. Palestinians are not allowed to create their own political parties or connect to the Palestinian parties of their choice. The Oslo Accords give a detailed description of the rights of Jerusalem residents in voting for the Palestinian Legislative Council, but in the upcoming election Palestinians in Jerusalem have been barred from using Israeli-run post offices to vote absentee.